DSU field to be named for Blankley

With an eternal love, Shirley Blankley is dedicated to honoring her late husband, George Blankley, whom friends and family affectionately called "Big George." Through a donation to the Trojans Unite campaign, Shirley has ensured George will forever be a part of Dakota State University football with the naming of Blankley Field. This campaign will focus on several areas, one being athletic facilities.
"Big George would be greatly humbled by this," Shirley beamed. "I'm proud as punch."
George began his time at then-General Beadle State College as athletic director and football coach in 1962. Over the next 22 years, he served in a variety of positions, but there was more to George than his career as a coach, Shirley said.
She shared George's life story, going back to the late 1930s during the Depression, when he decided to leave home because he didn't want to live his life on the picket line working in coal mines.
At 19, he hitchhiked from his hometown of Curwensville, Pa., to Oregon with only a duffel bag, cardboard in his shoes and $35 in his pocket. The money he had was from trapping skunks and selling their pelts for $1 each.
Once he arrived in Oregon, he lived in a tent. He landed a job grubbing out sagebrush with a pick axe to clear land for farming. He cooked his own meals and bathed in an irrigation canal.
Next, he entered the Marines in 1942, but he was honorably discharged because they didn't have shoes big enough to fit him. George was 6'5'' and wore a size 15 shoe.
He spent time serving as physical trainer for Air Force cadets in Caldwell, Idaho. He attended the College of Idaho, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He was recruited by two NFL football teams -- the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. However, George declined both because teaching paid more than professional football at that time.
He taught in small rural schools in Idaho, then earned a master's degree in education. George went on to work for 13 years at Boise Junior College (now Boise State), where he coached basketball and football. His teams made it to four national tournaments.
In 1962, George and Shirley Adams married and moved to Madison, where George began working at GBSC. In addition to coaching football, track and field and men's tennis, he was an instructor, teaching general physical education classes, athletic training, first aid and safety, and a popular outdoor education class where students camped, fished, hunted and learned outdoor cooking. This course allowed George to share his love of the outdoors with students.
In 1996, George was inducted into DSU's athletic hall of fame.
When he wasn't coaching or teaching, George and Shirley loved to garden, as well as go camping, fishing and hunting.
"We would go every summer to the Black Hills," Shirley recalled. "Our favorite place was around the Deerfield area."
On campus, George enjoyed his job and worked well with the young men he coached and taught, preparing them for jobs after graduation. Shirley loved watching George coach, particularly football and basketball.
"I went to the games," she said. "When a play didn't work, a towel always came over his head, or his hat went in the air."
George retired in 1984.
On Dec. 29, 2016, George died at age 98. The following year, Shirley established an endowment in his memory to provide scholarships to top football players, with a preference to South Dakota residents and students who needed financial aid.
"That's where he wanted it to go," she said.
Since its creation, Shirley has been able to meet and have lunch with several of the scholarship recipients and shares George's story with them.
In addition to the ongoing scholarships, the Blankley name will live on in the proposed new athletics complex. Blankley Field will be a part of the complex designed to benefit and grow DSU's athletic programs.
With the new field, DSU should gain more status and have an easier time recruiting athletes, Shirley explained.
"I think it will make it much easier for the coaches to recruit."