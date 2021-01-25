Bulldogs place fifth in conference tournament

The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team placed fifth in the Dakota XII Conference Tournament with 95.5 points on Saturday at West Central High School.
Winning the title was Canton with 265.5 points. Following the C-Hawks were Tea Area 156, Dell Rapids 149, Vermillion 119, Madison 95.5, West Central 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 85.5, Tri-Valley 66.5, Lennox 44.5 and Dakota Valley 18.
"This is a very competitive conference, and the kids need to be ready to compete if they are going to find their way onto the podium," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "As the season winds down, it gives us a good indicator as to what needs to be done in the next four weeks. Along with it being a conference tournament, a lot of our region foes were there, and we were fighting for region seeds as well."
Madison had two wrestlers who placed second in their weight class: Truman Stoller (120) and Sam Olson (138).
Stoller had a bye to open the tournament. Then he pinned Austin Eimers of Tea Area in 2:56 to advance to the semifinal match. Stoller won by a forfeit over Carson Roach in the semifinal match.
Ayson Rice of Canton slipped past Stoller 7-2 to claim the title at 120 pounds.
Olson opened the tournament with a bye, then chalked up two pins in his next two matches. He pinned Kadyn Sauers of West Central in 56 seconds and pinned Tri-Valley's Porter Jensen in 50 seconds to reach the championship match.
Canton's Braden Sehr pinned Olson in the championship in 1:48.
Both Stoller and Olson were second-team All-Conference selections.
Isaac Henry placed third in the 126-pound weight class. Caleb Hodges (106) and Tyler Reck (285) both placed fourth.
Madison will go to Dell Rapids on Tuesday to face West Central and Tri-Valley with action beginning at 5:30 p.m.
"We need to refocus our attention on our last set of conference duals on Tuesday night against West Central and Tri-Valley," Waba said.