The Madison Black 16U VFW Baseball team split a pair of games recently. Baltic slipped past Madison 6-5 on Monday night in an I29 League battle at Baltic.
Madison had a 4-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth, when Baltic scored five runs to grab a 6-4 lead. Madison tacked on one more run before the game was over.
Madison outhit Baltic 8-7. Joe Gors had a pair of hits while Kadyn and Addison Gehrels each had RBI singles for Madison.
K. Gehrels started for Madison, worked four innings and gave up three runs. Lucas Mork suffered the loss in relief.
Madison 13, Tea Bolts 1
Madison Black rolled past the Tea Bolts 13-1 on Thursday at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Lucas Johnson went the distance to pick up the complete-game win. He gave up one run on two hits.
Johnson smacked a 3-run homer in Madison's five-run fourth inning.
Madison had nine hits. Gors and Mork each hit a double and a single. Calvin Kelsey had a three-run triple and Jovi Wolf added a double.
Madison (5-3) will host Garretson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park. On Thursday, Madison Black will host West Central at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park.