Brookings slips past Madison in five sets

The Madison Lady Bulldog dropped a five-set heartbreaker to the Brookings Bobcats on Thursday night in the Madison High School Gym.
Brookings won the non-conference match 3-2 (25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25 and 15-11).
In the first set, the Lady Bulldogs held a 23-22 lead, only to see the Bobcats rally back and score the last three points for the 25-23 win.
Both teams had several chances to win the second set. Brookings held a 24-21 lead. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 3-0 scoring spurt to deadlock the score at 24-24. The teams traded one point each and the score remained tied.
With the score knotted at 25-25, Madison scored the final two points to gain the win.
Brookings was able to get an early lead in the third set and held it throughout to gain the 25-21 win.
Brookings jumped out to a quick lead in the fourth set and held a 20-11 advantage before the Lady Bulldogs came storming back. Madison outscored Brookings 14-3 to close the set and gained a 25-23 win, sending the match to a fifth set.
Again, the Bobcats opened up an early lead, and the Lady Bulldogs rallied back to pull to within one, 12-11. Brookings went on a 3-0 scoring run to close the set and win the match.
Abby Brooks led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with 22 kills. Sophia Vanden Bosch added 11 kills.
Skyler Sargent and Autumn Barger each had two ace serves for Madison. Kylie Krusemark had a match-high 37 set assists.
Barger led the Lady Bulldogs with 23 digs while Vanden Bosch added 21. Sargent had a team-high six blocks. Audrey Nelson recorded five blocks and Brooks had four.
Gracie Adamson had 14 kills and eight blocks for the Bobcats. Landree Wilson added 10 kills. Brittany Birgers and Tayla Dobrenski each had three ace serves. Birgers registered 27 set assists.
Madison (11-3) will go to Sioux Falls Christian for the Dakota XII Conference on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs will face Sioux Falls Christian at 9 a.m.
JVs drop match
Brookings downed Madison 2-0 (25-20 and 25-12) in the junior varsity match. Megan Schouwenburg had 12 digs, three kills and one ace serve for Madison.
Amanda Vacanti led Madison with seven set assists. Maycee Theede had a team-high four ace serves. Olivia Flemming had 11 digs and Callie McDermott recorded 10 digs.
Madison is currently 11-2.
C team and freshmen downed
Brookings won the C match 2-1 (25-19, 17-25 and 15-2). Taylor Buthe had three kills for Madison and Karley Lurz added two kills.
Lurz and Julia Dossett each had two ace serves.
Keara Wagner had 13 digs and Lurz accounted for eight.
Shelby Mennis had eight set assists. Lurz had one solo block.
Madison is currently 11-4.
Brookings won the freshman game 2-0 (25-7 and 25-12). Eden Durandt had two kills and one ace serve. Buthe had one kill and one dig. Hailey Taylor had one ace serve. Kendra Havlik had three digs and Maggie Engebretson had three set assists.