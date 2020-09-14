Dell Rapids wins battle of unbeatens; MHS loses 41-14

In a battle between two of the top five teams in Class 11A, the Dell Rapids Quarriers were able to get past the Madison Bulldogs on Friday night at Trojan Field.
No. 2 Dell Rapids gained the 41-14 win over No. 3 Madison in a game that featured two previously-unbeaten teams.
Madison scored on its opening drive when Nate Ricke tossed a 33-yard scoring strike to Dillon Bickett. Carter Bergheim added the extra-point kick and Madison enjoyed a 7-0 advantage.
The Quarriers scored the next 41 points in the contest.
Ricke threw his second scoring strike with just 4:42 left in the contest. He tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mickale Dohrer to cap off a five-play, 74-yard drive. Bergheim added the extra point.
In between those Madison scores, Austin Henry had a big game for the Quarriers. He threw two touchdown passes to Landon Ruesink (5 and 19 yards) and one to Collin Rentz (38 yards).
Henry also picked off a Ricke pass and returned it 19 yards to paydirt.
Other touchdowns for the Quarriers came on runs by Brayden Gee (23 yards) and Brayden Pankonen (11 yards).
Dell Rapids' defense recorded a safety while Victor Knuppe added two extra-point kicks.
Madison had 101 total yards, 32 rushing and 159 passing. Ricke ended the game with 13 yards on 11 carries. Bergheim had 11 yards on three attempts.
Ricke was 11-of-21 passing for 159 yard and one interception. Dohrer caught four passes for 73 yards. Bergheim hauled in six catches for 53 yards. Bickett caught one pass for 33 yards.
Dell Rapids racked up 308 total yards, 226 rushing and 82 passing.
Coby Maeschen ended the game with 86 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Ruesink had 51 yards on eight carries.
Henry was 5-of-7 passing for 82 yards. Ruesink caught four passes for 44 yards while Rentz caught one pass for 38 yards.
Trey Smith had 14 tackles (8-6) and one sack for the Bulldogs. Zach Whitlock (5-2), Gabe Olson (3-4) and Logan Allbee (2-5) each had seven tackles. Connor Hively had one sack.
Maeschen had 11 tackles (7-4) for the Quarriers while Henry had an interception.
Madison (2-1) will go to Brookings to face Class 11AA Brookings on Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Action will start at 7 p.m.