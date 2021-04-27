The Colman-Egan girls and the Tri-Valley boys won team titles at the Tom Main Invitational Track & Field Meet held at Chester on Saturday.
The Hawks racked up 145 points to win the girls title. Following Colman-Egan were Parker 116, Garretson 100, Chester 86, Dell Rapids St. Mary 84, Tri-Valley 64, Baltic 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 22 and Canton 10.
Colman-Egan won all of the relay events and three individual events.
Olivia Baumberger won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet-02. She was also on the 400- and 800-meter teams and the medley relay.
Josie Mousel tied a meet record to win the high jump with a leap of 5-03. She was also on the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
Reese Luze won the 800-meter run in 2:35.9. She was also on the winning 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams.
Chester picked up three individual wins. Emmerson Eppard won the 1600-meter run in 5:41.2. Lexi Siemonsma won the discus with a throw of 104-02. Jada Becker won the shot put with a throw of 32-04.
In the boys portion of the meet, Chester picked up seven individual wins and one relay win as the Flyers placed second with 148 points.
Winning the team title was Class A Tri-Valley with 175.50 points. Following the Mustangs were Chester 148, Garretson 79, Baltic 72, Colman-Egan 61.50, Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56 and Parker 32.
Ryan Benson was on the winning 1600-meter relay for the Flyers. He also won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in 15.6 seconds and 41.1 seconds, respectively. His 300-meter hurdle time was a meet record. Benson also won the high jump with a leap of 5-7.
Jovi Wolf won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.0 seconds and 23.4 seconds, respectively. He was also on the winning 1600-meter relay team.
Stratton Eppard won both the 400-meter dash in 54.9 seconds and the discus with a toss of 129-08. He was also on the winning 1600-meter relay team.
Rounding out the winning 1600-meter relay team was Max McGreevy.
"Twenty-two personal records were achieved with several top finishes, and one meet record was broken," said Chester coach Misty Larson. "Overall it was a fantastic day for the Flyers."