Madison remains unbeaten in league play with 9-3 win over Flandreau

The Madison Broncos remained unbeaten in the Cornbelt League and the Bentz Division with a 9-3 win over the Flandreau Cardinals at Flynn Field on Thursday night.
Marcus Vanden Bosch pitched 6 1/3 strong innings for the Broncos to gain the win. Koby Christiansen finished on the hill for Madison.
Vanden Bosch gave up two runs on hits while striking out four and walking three. Christiansen gave up one run on one hit; he struck out two and walked one.
Flandreau scored one run in the first inning on a walk, a stolen base and a hit batsman. A ground-out fielder's choice by Keith Cutler pushed the Cardinals' run across the plate.
Madison struck in the bottom of the first inning. With no outs and two on, Mitch McNary doubled to knock in the first run for the Broncos. McNary later scored on a fly-out by Greg Biagi to put Madison on top 2-1.
Flandreau deadlocked the score at 2-2 in the second frame.
Madison sent eight batters to the plate in the third inning and scored four runs. After three straight walks, Biagi flied out to drive in Jon Waba from third. With two outs and two runners on, Josh Giles doubled to right-center field to knock in McNary and Matt Burpee. Tyler Tappe drilled a double to right field to drive in Giles for the fourth run of the inning to give the Broncos a comfortable 6-2 lead.
Madison stretched its lead to 9-2 in the sixth frame. With two on and two outs, Madison strung together RBI singles by McNary and Burpee and an RBI double by Biagi.
Flandreau scored once in the ninth frame.
Madison ended the game with nine hits. McNary had a double, a single and two RBIs. Trevor Johnson had a pair of singles. Biagi had a double and three RBIs. Tappe had a double and two RBIs. Burpee and Josh Giles each had a single and an RBI. Jacob Giles added a single.
John Gassman suffered the loss.
Madison (2-1 overall, 2-0 in league play) will go to Lennox on Sunday to battle Lennox Only One at 5 p.m. Lennox is also 2-0 in Cornbelt and Bentz Division action.