Both Madison 16U VFW baseball teams picked up wins in their respective Region Tournaments on Tuesday night, staying alive for a chance to make it to the State Tournament.
REGION 2A
The Madison Black scored two runs in the fifth inning to gain a 4-2 win over Dell Rapids in the first round of the Region 2A Tournament at Volga.
With the score deadlocked at 2-2, Mason Kennington and Kadyn Gehrels both had RBI singles for Madison Black to give them the lead.
Kennington doubled in the first inning to drive in two runs as Madison jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Dell Rapids answered with two runs to knot the score.
After the first inning, Madison's pitching shut down Dell Rapids. On the mound for Madison were Lucas Mork, Jovi Wolf and Gehrels. Wolf picked up the win as he worked 3 2/3 innings in relief. Gehrels earned the save. He closed the game with a strikeout with the tying run in scoring position.
Volga beat Milbank 9-4 in the other first-round game.
On Thursday, Madison Black tangles with Volga at 4 p.m. Dell Rapids will play Milbank in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Another elimination game follows at 8 p.m. with the Dell Rapids/Milbank winner facing the Madison/Volga loser.
The tournament will conclude on Friday.
REGION 1A
After suffering their first setback of the season in the opening round of the Region 1A Tournament, the Madison Maroon exploded for 15 runs to demolish Chancellor 15-0 in a four-inning game.
After a scoreless first inning, Madison scored four runs in the second, nine in the third and two in the fourth frame.
Madison had 11 hits. Mike Peters smacked two hits and recorded two RBIs. Logan Allbee and Trey Smith each had two hits and one RBI.
Colby Vostad had one hit and two RBIs. Peyton Wolf and Aiden Jensen each had one hit and one RBI. Riley Kearin had one RBI.
Denver Lefers had two of Chancellor's four hits.
Mickale Dohrer tossed one inning and gave up two hits while striking out three and walking one. Smith worked two innings and gave up one hit while striking out three and walking one. Kearin worked one inning and gave up one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Emory Lefers tossed two innings for Chancellor and gave up seven runs (four unearned) on four hits while striking out three and walking one. Cole Denning worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up six runs (one unearned) on five hits; he struck out one and walked two. D. Lefers worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Tri-Valley slipped past Lennox 3-2 in the other game.
Madison Maroon will face Lennox at 5:30 on Thursday in an elimination game. The winner between Madison Maroon and Lennox will battle Tri-Valley at 8 p.m. for the championship.