Bulldogs stop Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45-24 in Madison Square Garden Night

The Madison Bulldogs started the 34th annual Madison Square Garden Night strong and finished stronger. The Bulldogs downed the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights 45-24 in the last regular-season dual meet on Thursday.
"It was another fun night for the Bulldogs," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "We are so thankful for the support our community shows us during this event."
Caleb Hodges (106) and Carson Wolf (113) got the Bulldogs started with pins to put Madison on top 12-0 after the first two matches.
Hodges pinned Holden Hight in 5:00. Wolf gained a 4:35 pin against Chancellor Haber.
In the 120-pound match, two ranked wrestlers, Madison's Truman Stoller and O'Gorman's Keenan Sheridan, squared off and Sheridan came out on top 4-2.
Sheridan's win propelled the Knights to five wins in the next six matches. The only win for the Bulldogs was a forfeit win by Isaac Henry at 126 pounds.
In another bout that featured two top-ranked wrestlers, Madison's Sam Olson faced Beau Beavers in the 138-pound match. The No. 2-ranked Beavers beat the No. 3-ranked Olson 8-2.
The Knights added two more major decisions after Beavers' victory and knotted the score at 18-18.
Sutton Bern ended the Knights' string of wins with a "Save 1" decision over Caleb Kenable 8-6 in the 160-pound bout.
Madison's Riley Kearin and Lucas Johnson followed with pins at 170 and 182, respectively. Kearin pinned Logan Hight in 2:55 while Johnson pinned Alex Munce in 3:39.
Braxton Bjorklund won by a forfeit at 195 pounds to put Madison in control 39-18.
Tyler Reck at 285 finished the night with a 50-second pin against Zach Carlson.
"We did a better job tonight conserving bonus points and not getting pinned," Waba said. "The atmosphere of the night does strange things to you as a competitor, and sometimes you get caught up in the moment and it can drain all of your energy. I thought the kids handled it well and came away with a big dual win for us."
Madison finished the dual season with a record of 10-3.
"We are very proud of the efforts of these young men," he said.
Madison will prepare for the Region 1A Tournament on Feb. 20.
"Our sights are now changing to Region 1A and qualifying as many individuals as we can into the state tournament," Waba said.