The Tea Area Titans rolled to a 70-43 Dakota XII Conference win over Madison in boys basketball action on Friday night at Tea.
Aspen Dahl scored 14 points and had seven rebounds and two assists to pace the Bulldogs. Carter Bergheim added eight points.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dillon Bickett with six points, Logan Allbee with four, Connor Hively with three and Aiden Jensen, Mickale Dohrer, Nate Ricke and Ben Brooks each with two.
Allbee had six rebounds while Dohrer added five rebounds. Hively had two assists.
Madison (4-2 overall, 2-2 in conference) will go to Flandreau on Friday for a non-conference clash with the Fliers, starting at 6:15 p.m. with the junior varsity game.
There are four passes per participant and 40 high school student passes. Masks are required.
JVs win
Madison won the junior varsity game 50-49. Leading the way for Madison was Peyton Wolf with 15 points and three rebounds. Jensen added 11 counters and eight rebounds. Brooks scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Bickett with six, Dohrer with five and Mike Peters with three points.
Bickett and Dohrer each had three rebounds.
C team drops game
Tea won the C game 51-25. Eli Barger tossed in seven counters for Madison while Brooks added five.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Elijah Sims with four points, Kaden Guischer with three and Parker Johnson, Charles Callahan and Andrew Comes each with two.