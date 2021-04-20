Trojans split four-game series with Presentation College

The Dakota State University Trojans softball team snapped an eight-game losing skid, beating Presentation College in a North Star Athletic Association doubleheader on Saturday at the Thue Softball Complex.
In the opening game, McKenzie Hermanson smacked a walk-off single in the seventh to drive in Xotchil Lopez from second base giving the Trojans a 4-3 win. It was the first home win of the season for DSU.
Presentation held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. DSU plated three runs to deadlock the score at 3-3. Sarah Torres had a two-RBI single for DSU while Madison Aldendifer added an RBI single.
DSU outhit Presentation College 9-5. Torres and Xitlali Lopez each had a pair of singles for the winners. Elizabeth Whitesides, Lia Chan, Melissa Krapf, Hermanson and Aldendifer each had a single.
Bella Pinotti and Sam VanderWel each had a double for the Saints.
Xitlali Lopez pitched three innings of relief and picked up the win. She struck out five batters. Aldendifer started for DSU and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking four.
Lauren Paredes went the distance and suffered the loss. She gave up four runs (two unearned) on nine hits, struck out one and walked four.
In the second game, the Trojans rolled to a 9-1 win in six innings.
DSU outhit the Saints 11-4. Xitlali Lopez had a double, a single and two RBIs for the winners. Whitesides had three singles while Torres added two singles. Krapf, Vinitzia Blanco and Aldendifer each had a single.
Torres and Blanco each had two RBIs.
Hannah Larson had a double for the Saints.
Xitlali Lopez picked up her second win of the day as she went the distance. She gave up one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Yulissa Pena went the distance and suffered the loss. She gave up nine runs (three unearned) on 11 hits and walked two batters.
FRIDAY
The Saints won both games on Friday as they hung on to down DSU 4-2 in the first game.
Presentation College built a 4-0 lead after five innings. DSU scored once in the sixth frame and once in the seventh.
DSU mustered just five hits. Xotchil Lopez had a pair of doubles for the Trojans. Torres added a double and an RBI. Xitlali Lopez and Blanco each had one single.
Presentation College had 10 hits. Pinotti smacked a pair of doubles while Pena and Camille Vestal each had a double.
Xitlali Lopez went the distance and suffered the loss. She gave up four runs (one unearned) on 10 hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
Paredes went the distance and picked up the win. She gave up two runs (one unearned) on five hits and struck out three.
The Saints belted out 15 hits and rolled to a 16-7 win in five innings in game two.
DSU had 10 hits. Xotchil Lopez and Blanco each belted out two doubles. Blanco added a single and two RBIs. Xitlali Lopez had a double, a single and two RBIs while Torres had a pair of singles and Aldendifer had one single.
Pena had a double and two singles for the Saints. VanderWel, Larson, Cassy Loa and Pinotti each had a double.
Aldendifer started in the circle for DSU and suffered the loss. She worked 2 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits. She struck out one.
Other pitchers for DSU were Xotchil Lopez, Rosie Philop and Xitlali Lopez. Xotchil Lopez worked one inning and gave up six runs (one unearned) on three hits. Philop worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on four hits. Xitlali Lopez pitched one inning, struck out two and walked two.
Pena went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up seven runs (one unearned) on 10 hits, struck out one and walked four.
DSU (12-24 overall, 6-12 in conference) will host Bellevue on Thursday in a NSAA doubleheader at Thue Softball Complex. The first game will begin at 3 p.m.