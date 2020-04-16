The Dakota State University Esports team will host a "24-Hour Live Stream" on April 24-25, presented by the South Dakota State Army National Guard and DSU Esports.
The event begins on April 24 at 8 p.m. and runs through April 25 at 8 p.m.
The schedule follows:
8 p.m., South Dakota Army National Guard & Rainbow Six
9 p.m., Dakota State vs. South Dakota Mines, Overwatch Match
11 p.m., Escape from Tarkov
1 a.m., GTFO
3 a.m., Morgan plays Subnautica
6 a.m., Thomas runs Hot Lava
9 a.m., Halo customs Battle
Noon, Rivals of Aether Tournament
2 p.m., League of Legends scrimmage
4 p.m., Meet the streamers of DSU
6 p.m., Dom tries to get over it
Alumni and viewers can donate to the DSU Esports team. Links will be provided on the home page at https://www.twitch.tv/dsuesports_.