The Dakota State University Esports team will host a "24-Hour Live Stream" on April 24-25, presented by the South Dakota State Army National Guard and DSU Esports.

The event begins on April 24 at 8 p.m. and runs through April 25 at 8 p.m.

The schedule follows:

8 p.m., South Dakota Army National Guard & Rainbow Six

9 p.m., Dakota State vs. South Dakota Mines, Overwatch Match

11 p.m., Escape from Tarkov

1 a.m., GTFO

3 a.m., Morgan plays Subnautica

6 a.m., Thomas runs Hot Lava

9 a.m., Halo customs Battle

Noon, Rivals of Aether Tournament

2 p.m., League of Legends scrimmage

4 p.m., Meet the streamers of DSU

6 p.m., Dom tries to get over it

Alumni and viewers can donate to the DSU Esports team. Links will be provided on the home page at https://www.twitch.tv/dsuesports_.