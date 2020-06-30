Several area racers were in action at I-90 Speedway just west of Hartford on Saturday night.
Four area drivers competed in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints with Madison's Nick Barger placing ninth in the A-Feature race. Colman's Bryan Park and Chris Shoenrock placed 12th and 13th, respectively, in the A-Feature while Madison's Nate Barger was 15th.
Winning the A-Feature was Elliot Amdahl of Flandreau. Amdahl, Chris Thram of Sanborn, Minn., and Daniel Nekolite of O'Neill, Neb., won heat races.
Shoenrock placed fifth in his heat race while Nate Barger was sixth in his heat race. Nick Barger and Park both placed seventh in their heat races.
Wentworth's Ronald Howe placed 10th in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Brylee Gough of Sioux Falls picked up the A-Feature win.
Howe and Gough both earned heat race wins.
Doug Wallis of Madison finished ninth in the B-Feature in the USRA B Modifieds. Rutland's Tucker Powell was 11th in the B-Feature. Lyndon Johnson of Montrose won the B-Feature.
Heat race winners in the USRA B Modifieds included John Kaiser, Lake Norden; Tanner James, Mt. Vernon; Jed Regnier, Crooks; and Tyler Tesch, Lennox.
Walsh and Powell both placed sixth in their heat races.
Miller Central Speedway
Two Madison drivers went west on Saturday night to Miller Central Speedway.
In the Wissota Super Stocks, Doug VanLiere placed 12th in the A-Feature. Earlier in the evening, the veteran driver placed third in his heat race.
Kenneth Clements placed 20th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature. Clements picked up a heat race win earlier in the program.