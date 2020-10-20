Lady Bulldogs race past Red Raiders 3-0

The Madison Lady Bulldogs raced past the Wagner Red Raiders 3-0 (25-10, 25-14 and 25-15) in a non-conference volleyball match at the Madison High School Gym on Monday night.
Abby Brooks continued her outstanding season with a team-high 18 kills and two blocks for Madison. Sophia Vanden Bosch recorded 13 kills.
From the service line, Kylie Krusemark and Skyler Sargent each had two ace serves.
Krusemark led the team with 31 set assists.
Raena Rost had a team-high 12 digs for the Lady Bulldogs and Autumn Barger registered nine.
Sargent and Audrey Nelson each had one block.
Abby Brunsing smashed down 10 kills for the Red Raiders. Shona Kocer added seven kills.
Olivia Breen had eight digs while Avari Bruguier recorded seven digs. Macy Koupal accounted for 18 set assists for Wagner.
Madison (12-4) is scheduled to host Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday with the C match starting at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity and varsity matches to follow. This is the last home match for the Lady Bulldogs.