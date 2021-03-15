Former Madison High School boys and girls golf coach Bud Postma will be one of four former golf coaches to be inducted into the South Dakota High School Golf Hall of Fame in early June.
Postma was born in Rock Valley, Iowa, in 1962 and graduated from Central Lyon there in 1981.
He went to South Dakota State University and wrestled for the Jackrabbits before graduating in 1986. He received his master's degree from SDSU in 2003.
Postma spent his entire career teaching and coaching at Madison (1986-2018). He also served as Madison's athletic director.
Postma and his wife Kelly have three grown daughters, Brooke, Brittany and Brianna; and seven grandchildren.
Other Hall of Fame inductees will be John Knox, Pierre; Clark Gusso, Belle Fourche; and John Brown, Clark-Willow Lake.