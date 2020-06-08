The Madison Maroon VFW baseball team opened the 2020 season with a pair of wins over Chancellor on Saturday afternoon at Baughman-Belatti Park in Madison.
In the first game, Mickale Dohrer and Riley Kearin combined to throw a no-hitter in a 16-1 win. Dohrer went three innings and gave up one run. He struck out six of the 10 batters he faced and picked up the win. Kearin worked two innings and struck out four of the six batters he faced.
Madison had 12 hits. Trey Smith had a huge game at the plate for the winners with a triple, two singles and five RBIs. Peyton Wolf had a triple and one RBI.
Colby Vostad had two singles and three RBIs. Dohrer added two singles and one RBI.
Kearin had a pair of singles. Nathan Ricke, Joe Gors and Mike Peters each had one single.
In the nightcap, Madison rolled to a 13-0 win. Tyler Reck, Ricke and Wolf each had two hits for the winners. Reck, Ricke and Smith each had an RBI for Madison.
Wolf had four strikeouts while on the mound.
Madison will host West Central on Wednesday at Baughman-Belatti Park at 7 p.m.