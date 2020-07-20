Madison Gold captures consolation championship

The Madison Gold 14U VFW baseball team won the consolation championship at the 14U State A Baseball Tournament in Chamberlain on Sunday.
Madison scored early against Tea and gained an 8-1 victory on Sunday to close the season.
Madison built a 3-0 lead after two innings. Madison added three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth frame for an 8-0 advantage.
Tea scored once in the seventh frame.
Madison had seven hits. Jovi Wolf smacked a double and a single for the winners. Colby Claussen added one hit and three RBIs. Gerrit VanLiere had a pair of hits while Curtis Thennis added one hit.
Ben Brooks had three RBIs and Carson Wolf had an RBI for the winners.
Tea had five hits off two Madison hurlers. Carter Turek had a double for Tea.
Claussen picked up the win as he worked six innings. He gave up one run while striking out five and walking three. Quinn Flemming tossed one inning and struck out two batters.
Christian Severson tossed 1 2/3 innings for Tea and gave up three runs on two hits. He walked three batters. Mason Schramm pitched 4 1/3 inning and gave up five runs on five while striking out two and walking four.
SATURDAY
Both Madison Gold and Madison White played in elimination games on Saturday with different results.
Madison Gold rolled to an 11-1 win over Dell Rapids.
Leading 3-1, Madison Gold broke open the game in the fourth and fifth innings as they scored seven runs to grab a 10-1 advantage.
Madison Gold put the game away with one run in the sixth inning for the 10-run mercy rule win.
J. Wolf had a big game for Madison both at the plate and on the mound. He had a double, a single and an RBI to lead the offensive attack. He also tossed all six innings to nail down the win. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out seven batters.
Brooks had a double and two RBIs. C. Wolf had a single and two RBIs. Claussen had a single and an RBI.
Lincoln Anderson, Brayden Beck and Thennis each had a single for the winners, who had eight hits in the game.
Lincoln Fersdahl had a pair of hits for Dell Rapids.
Quinn Carr worked four innings for Dell Rapids and gave up six runs (3 unearned) on four hits. He struck out eight and walked six. Cole Ruesink worked 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs (1 unearned) on four hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Tea 6, Madison 4
In the first game of the day, Tea scored five runs in the seventh inning to gain a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Madison White.
Madison White held a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame.
Both teams had six hits. Andy Comes had a double and an RBI for Madison White. Braxton Bjorklund had two singles and an RBI. Eli Barger had a single and an RBI. Thomas Mechels and Brayden Schut each had a single.
Jacob Bender hit a double for Tea.
Barger worked six innings and gave up one run on six hits while striking out four and walking three. Jack Olson worked 1/3 of an inning in relief and gave up four runs while striking out one and walking one. Parker Johnson tossed 2/3 of an inning and gave up one run. He struck out two and walked two.
Clayton Schwebach worked 5 1/3 innings for Tea. He gave up three runs (2 unearned) on four hits while striking out five and walking three. Teagan Dedula worked 1/3 of an inning and gave up one run on one hit. He walked two batters. Schramm worked 1 1/3 innings, struck out one and walked one.
FRIDAY
Both Madison teams suffered setbacks in the first round of the tournament on Friday. In the last game of the day, host team Chamberlain held on to slip past Madison Gold 5-3.
Chamberlain held a 4-0 lead after four innings. Madison Gold plated three runs in the fifth inning and trailed by one, 4-3.
Chamberlain tacked on one run in the seventh frame.
Both teams had four hits. Claussen had a double and two RBIs for Madison Gold. J. Wolf, C. Wolf and Brooks each had one hit. C. Wolf had an RBI.
Sawyer Donovan had two hits and an RBI for Chamberlain.
Brooks worked four innings and gave up four runs (2 unearned) on three hits. He struck out three and walked five. Claussen pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out three and walking one. J. Wolf worked 2/3 of an inning in relief, struck out one and walked one.
Dakota Munger pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs (one unearned) on four hits. He struck out nine and walked two. Donovan pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, struck out five and walked three.
WC 9, Madison White 4
West Central built an 8-0 lead before Madison White could get on the board and went on to claim a 9-4 win in the first round.
Madison White scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth frame to cut the deficit to four, 8-4.
West Central plated one run in the sixth inning.
Madison White had eight hits with Schut having a double and a single. Bjorklund had two hits. Olson, Mechels, Barger and Max Bruns each had one hit.
West Central had nine hits off three Madison hurlers. William Nester had a triple while Owen Heath added a double and a single for West Central.
Bjorklund tossed 3 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked seven. Comes worked two innings in relief and gave up one run on one hit while striking out one and walking two. Barger worked 1/3 of an inning and gave up one hit and struck out one.
Brodie Herr worked five innings and gave up four runs on five hits. Caden Vanderwoude also was on the hill for West Central.