Madison Gold captures consolation championship

THE MADISON GOLD 14U VFW baseball team went 2-1 during the 14U State A Tournament at Chamberlain to claim the consolation championship. Team members are (back, left) coach Mitch Brooks, Ben Brooks, Brock Eppe, Brayden Beck, Jovi Wolf, Colby Claussen, coach Rob Wolf, (front) Curtis Thennis, Quinn Flemming, Carson Wolf, Jordan Pedersen, Lincoln Anderson, Gerrit Van Liere, (not pictured) Caleb Hodges, Tregg McGillivray and coach Mike McGillivray.