The Madison Bulldogs boys tennis team dropped a pair of matches against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Madison picked up one singles win and two doubles wins against Sioux Falls Roosevelt; however, the Rough Riders won the match 6-3.
Madison's Seth Fernau and Mason Kennington beat Carter Cameron and Anthony Erickson in a tiebreaker 12-10 in the No. doubles match. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the first set 5-1 before Fernau and Kennington stormed back to claim the second set 5-2.
At No. 3 doubles, the Madison duo of Caleb Scott and Elijah Sims downed Brock Kruger and Boen McKee 5-3 in the first set. The Roosevelt duo won the second set in a tiebreaker 6-8 to deadlock the match at 1-1. Scott and Sims won the tiebreaker 10-5 to claim the match 2-1.
Scott picked up the only singles win for the Bulldogs at No. 5 singles. He beat Kruger 5-5 (7-2 set tiebreaker) and 5-3.
Sioux Falls Lincoln beat Madison 9-0 in the other match of the triangular.
Madison is scheduled to host Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday at the High School Courts starting at 4 p.m.