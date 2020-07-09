The Madison Gold and Madison White were squaring off in the Region 2A 14U VFW Teener Baseball Tournament at Milbank on Thursday.
Madison Gold entered the championship game unbeaten and needing to win one game to be crowned the winner. Madison White needed two wins to claim the crown.
Madison Gold scored six runs in the first inning, and that was all they needed to down Madison White 6-2 in the semifinal contest on Wednesday night.
Jordan Pedersen led Madison Gold's offensive attack with a pair of hits. Caleb Hodges had one hit and two RBIs. Lincoln Anderson and Ben Brooks each had one hit. Madison Gold recorded five hits off two Madison White hurlers.
Madison White had three hits off two Madison Gold hurlers. Braxton Bjorklund, Max Bruns and Brayden Schut each had a hit.
Jovi Wolf worked 5 2/3 innings for Madison Gold and had eight strikeouts. Colby Claussen pitched 1 1/3 innings and had two strikeouts.
Andy Comes tossed 6 2/3 innings for Madison White and recorded three strikeouts. Bjorklund worked 1/3 of an inning.
Elimination game
Madison White erupted for 20 runs to top Warner-Ipswich-Northville (W-I-N) 20-10 in an elimination game on Wednesday night.
Madison banged out 16 hits. Bjorklund smacked four hits with five RBIs. Thomas Mechels had four hits and three RBIs.
Eli Barger had two hits and five RBIs. Parker Johnson had two hits and two RBIs. Getting one hit each were Elijah Sims, Carsen Schneider, Schut and Caden Hojer. Hojer also had three RBIs.
Barger worked two innings and had two strikeouts. Jack Olson pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out two. Bjorklund worked 1 2/3 innings on the mound.
W-I-N had six hits.