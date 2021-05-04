Conner Tordsen set a Dakota State University record in the men's hammer throw during the first day of the Ron Masanz Classic hosted by the University of Minnesota State-Moorhead on Friday.
Tordsen won the hammer throw with a toss of 173-feet-05, which is a national qualifying throw. His throw broke the previous DSU record of 165-feet-02.25 (2019, Tyler Lems).
Tordsen also placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 142-02.
Tyler Moulton placed in three throwing events. He had a career-best throw of 162-00 in the hammer throw to place fifth; was third in the discus with a toss of 149-06; and was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 47-10.
Jacob Joachim was sixth in the hammer throw, 153-01; and ninth in the discus, 134-11.
Evan McCreary had a personal-best throw of 144-11 to finish 10th in the hammer throw. He placed ninth in the javelin with a throw of 104-00.
Connor Starrett was 10th in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 90-10.
Two DSU runners placed in men's 3000-meter steeplechase. Colter Elkin was fifth in 11:05.58 while Dalton Brouwer was seventh in 11:17.95.
SenQuavius Johnson won two individual titles and was the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay team. Johnson had a career-best time of 10.53 seconds to win the 100-meter dash. He added a personal-best time of 21.71 seconds to win the 200-meter dash.
Jared Wipf, Riley Greenhoff, Brenner Furlong and Johnson won the 400-meter relay with a season-best time of 41.51 seconds.
Wipf was second in the 100-meter dash in 10.90 seconds.
Joshua Snook was eighth in the 200-meter dash in 22.90 seconds.
Two DSU runners placed in the top 10 of the 400-meter dash. Furlong placed third, 50.23 seconds; and Greenhoff was eighth, 53.15 seconds.
Alex Derr was second in the 800-meter run in 1:54.21.
Nathan Ingalls placed ninth in the triple jump, 40-05.5; and 10th in the long jump, 18-05.
Greenhoff, Snook, Derr and Furlong won the 1600-meter in 3:21.45.
Joseph Larson, Steven Greigg, Evana Slominski and Joshua Krull placed sixth in the 400-meter relay in 3:30.43.
WOMEN
Traia Hubbard hit a NAIA `B' provisional standard qualifying mark in the discus with a toss of 139-11 and placed fourth. She was the top NAIA thrower.
Juliette Rios was seventh in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 13:34.22.
Courtney Menning placed sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.32.
Josie Wolf placed in two sprint races. She had a career-best time of 12.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash and placed seventh. She was ninth in the 200-meter dash in 26.10 seconds.
Kezley Yeager was ninth in the 100-meter dash in 12.74 seconds.
Two DSU runners placed in the top 10 of the 400-meter hurdles. Jessi Giles placed fifth in 1:06.37, which is a personal-best time. Shaylee DeBeer was sixth in 1:07.51.
DeBeer also produced a personal-best jump in the triple jump with a leap of 34-09.75. Her mark ranks seventh best in school history.
Menning, Jenni Giles, Jessi Giles and Yeager placed fifth in the 1600-meter relay in 4:05. DeBeer, Wolf, Mallory Aughenbaugh and Madison Whitcomb placed sixth in 4:10.21.