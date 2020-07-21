Ramona's Ryan Bickett picked up his 20th career A-Feature win at I-90 Speedway during the Midwest Sprint Touring Series event on Saturday.
This was Bickett's first win at the track since 2014.
Earlier in the program, Bickett placed second in his heat race. Winning heat races were Justin Jacobsma of Hull, Iowa, and Eric Lutz of Sioux Falls.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class, the Barger brothers from Madison were seventh and eighth in the A-Feature. Nate was seventh while Nick was eighth.
Colman's Chris Shoenrock was 16th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was John Lambertz of Sioux Falls.
Winning heat races were Lambertz, Mitchell Dvorak of Stuart, Neb., and Micah Slendy of Sioux Falls. Nate Barger finished second in his heat race. Colman's Bryan Park placed third in his heat race while Shoenrock was fourth and Nick Barger fifth in their heat races.
Wentworth's Ronald Howe drove his Late Model Street Stock to second-place finishes in the A-Feature and his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls.
Claiming heat race wins were Billy Prouty of Alexandria and Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
In the USRA B-Modified class, Madison's Doug Wallis was 17th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Tyler Myers of Alexandria.
Heat race winners were Wallis, Jed Regnier of Crooks, Nathan Grehl of Hitchcock and Scott Kennedy of Sioux Falls.
Jackson Motor Plex
The Jackson Motor Plex hosted the IMCA 305 sprint cars on Friday night. Area drivers were Nick Barger and Colman's Aaron Werner. Neither of the drivers finished the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Tyler Drueke of Eagle, Neb.
Barger placed sixth in his heat race while Werner was seventh in his heat race.
Winning heat races were Slendy, Johnny Sullivan of Arnold's Park, Iowa, and Michael Stien of Ceylon, Minn.
Wagner Speedway
Howe was able to pick up a heat race win at Wagner Speedway on Friday night in the Street Stock class. Howe placed second in the A-Feature later in the program.
Prouty won the A-Feature and claimed the other heat race.