Madison Golf and Country Club open with some changes

The Madison Golf and Country Club opened for business on Monday, and patrons will notice several changes this year compared to last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The changes will be both on the course and in the clubhouse.
The course
The cups will be raised so balls can't go in. If your ball hits the cup, it is holed. Do not touch the flag stick.
No bunker rakes will be put out. Rake the sand as best you can with your foot or club.
The ball washers will not be out.
One person per cart, unless from the same household. Staff will disinfect carts when a round is complete.
Practice social distancing on the course. Don't pick up another player's clubs, balls, etc.
Staff will be increasing tee time length to 12 minutes.
The clubhouse
The club will be following CDC and state guidelines, not allowing 10 or more people in the clubhouse.
No seating will be available at the bar.
As weather allows there will be some seating available outside.
The self-serve hot dogs will not be out.
Staff, not patrons, will get soda out of the refrigerator.
Take-out orders will be available.
Practice range
Filled buckets of balls will be left outside. Only staff will be allowed to fill buckets. Leave empty buckets on the range; staff will collect and sanitize after use.
What can you do?
If you do not feel well, stay home.
Wash your hands.
Call or go online and set up tee times. It will help in avoiding large groups.
Limit touching of the face as much as possible.
Practice social distancing on the course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.