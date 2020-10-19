Nate Ricke had a hand in five of Madison's six touchdowns against the Lennox Orioles on Friday night at Lennox as the Madison Bulldogs downed the Orioles 38-20.
Ricke passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores.
Lennox held a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Brandon Fodness tossed a 24-yard scoring strike to Jackson Arlt to cap off a 10-play, 70-yard drive. Ethan Eli booted the extra point.
Ricke tossed a 28-yard strike to Chris Reece. Trey Smith added the extra-point kick to deadlock the score. The scoring drive covered 43 yards in five plays.
Ricke capped off a six-play, 49-yard drive with a one-yard plunge with just under two minutes left in the half to put the Bulldogs on top 13-7.
Madison stretched its lead to 19-7 early in the second half. Ricke tossed a 40-yard strike to Carter Bergheim. The drive covered 67 yards in five plays.
Then Madison's special teams got into the scoring act. Smith blocked an Oriole punt which was recovered by Logan Allbee, who returned it 40 yards for the score. Madison held a 25-7 lead with 8:52 left in the third period.
Fodness capped off a five-play, 31-yard scoring drive for the Orioles with a three-yard scamper to pull the Orioles to within 12, 25-13.
Ricke answered with a 36-yard pass to Bergheim. The scoring drive covered 45 yards in just two plays and the Bulldogs opened up a 31-13 lead.
Ricke capped off a three-play, 15-yard drive with a two-yard scamper and Smith booted the extra point to give Madison a 38-13 lead.
The Orioles' Fodness tossed a nine-yard scoring strike to Jackson Arlt and Eli added the extra-point kick for the final score.
Madison racked up 362 total yards, 201 rushing and 161 passing. Ricke ended the game with 135 yards rushing on 27 carries. Reece had 54 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
Ricke was 9-of-19 passing for 161 yards with one interception. Bergheim caught four passes for 84 yards. Reece caught two passes for 38 yards.
Lennox had 292 total yards, 114 rushing and 178 passing. Fodness ended the game with 78 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Fodness was 16-of-30 passing for 178 yards. Steven Christion caught five passes for 65 yards. Arlt caught four passes for 47 yards.
Joe Gors led the defensive charge for the Bulldogs with 10 unassisted tackles. Zach Whitlock had seven tackles (5 unassisted, 2 assists). Gabe Olson and Cam Buchholtz each had a sack for the Bulldogs.
Cole Benning had 10 tackles for the Orioles (8-2). Denver Lefers and Luke Van Meeteren each had a sack while Christion had an interception.
Madison (4-4) will host Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday at Trojan Field at 7 p.m.