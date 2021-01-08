The Madison Lady Bulldogs gymnastics team was back in action on Thursday in a dual meet with Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Sioux Falls.
The Knights came out on top by one point, 132.65 to 131.65.
Madison had two gymnasts place in the all-around competition. Isabel Gors was third with a 33.350 and Karlie Nelson was fifth with a 31.850.
Winning the all-around title was Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Jadyn Robbins with a score of 33.750.
Two Lady Bulldogs claimed individual titles. Gors won the floor exercise with an 8.90 and was second on the bars with an 8.100.
Olivia Flemming won the vault with an 8.850.
Raena Rost tied for second on the vault with an 8.800.
Madison will be back in action on Saturday at the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brookings with action starting at 2:30 p.m. Madison will be in Pod 3 with Brookings, Harrisburg and Watertown.