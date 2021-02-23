Panthers roll past Madison in regular-season finale

The Dakota Valley Panthers used a quick start and never looked back in posting a 63-25 win over the Madison Lady Bulldogs on Friday night in the Madison High School Gym.
The Panthers raced to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter.
Madison made just 9 of 39 field goals, 23.1%, and 5 of 10 free throws, 50%. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down 37 rebounds.
Kaitlyn Sewell tossed in 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Karley Lurz added seven counters, Audrey Nelson six and Abby Morse two.
Abby Brooks and Juliana Hodges each grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Early in the game, Brooks recorded her 100th career blocked shot and finished the game with two blocks.
Dakota Valley made 21 of 53 field goals, 39.6%, and 13 of 18 free throws, 72.2%. The Panthers snared 29 rebounds.
Peyton Tritz tossed in 19 points. Rylee Rosenquist added 12 points, nine rebounds and five of the Panthers' nine assists.
Brooke Carlson chipped in with 11 points.
Madison closed the regular season with a 5-15 overall record.
Madison will open Region 5A play at Wagner on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play McCook Central/Montrose at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Salem.