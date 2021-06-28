The Canova Gang scored nine runs in the second frame and never looked back in posting a 14-1 win over the Madison Broncos in eight innings on Thursday night at Flynn Field in Cornbelt League action.
Madison's only run came in the sixth inning when Jacob Giles smacked a solo home run over the right-center field fence.
The Broncos had just four hits. Giles hit a home run and a single. Tyler Tappe and Brock Minnaert each had a single.
Canova pounded out 13 hits off two Madison hurlers with six extra-base hits. Derek Miller had a home run while Cole Gassman and Kendall Gassman each having a triple. Justin Miller, Garrett Gassman and Tyler Genzlinger each hit a double.
Giles started on the hill for Madison and suffered the loss as he worked two innings. He gave up 10 runs (six unearned) on nine hits while striking out two and walking two.
Minnaert worked six innings of relief and gave up four runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked two.
C. Gassman picked up the win as he worked three innings. He didn't allow a hit or a run. He struck out six and walked seven. Other pitchers for Canova were Kendall Gassman and Tim Gassman.
Madison (2-8 overall and in league) will host the Lennox Only One Alpacas on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Flynn Field.