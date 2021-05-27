Flyers place second in both girls, boys division

CHESTER WILL SEND both the girls and boys golf teams to the upcoming State B Tournaments that will be held at Edgebrook Golf Course and the Brookings Country Club on June 7-8. Representing Chester will be (in no order) Chase McDonald, Ashton Olivier, Brayden Vogel, Preston Dorow, Jadyn McDonald, Ayla McDonald, Cadence Olivier and Carly Becker. The Flyers are coached by Brooke McDonald.