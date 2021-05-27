Flyers place second in both girls, boys division

CHESTER WILL SEND both the girls and boys golf teams to the upcoming State B Tournaments that will be held at Edgebrook Golf Course and the Brookings Country Club on June 7-8. Representing Chester will be (in no order) Chase McDonald, Ashton Olivier, Brayden Vogel, Preston Dorow, Jadyn McDonald, Ayla McDonald, Cadence Olivier and Carly Becker. The Flyers are coached by Brooke McDonald.

 Submitted photo

In the girls portion of the Region 2B Tournament held at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. the Flyers tied with Howard for second place with a score of 283. Winning the team title was Estelline-Hendricks with a low score of 280.

Following the top three teams were Deubrook 287, James Valley Christian 325, DeSmet 357 and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 384.

Chester had three golfers who placed in the top 15. Leading the way for the Flyers were Jadyn and Ayla McDonald. Jadyn finished third with a 92 while Ayla was fourth with a 93.

Cadence Olivier was 11th with a 98 to round out the scoring for Chester.

Carly Becker was 17th with a 112.

Berkley Groos of Colman-Egan placed 15th with a 102.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland was led by Josie Timm with a 118. Rounding out the scoring for the Raiders were Rylie Aschmeller 130 and Hayden Oftedal 136.

Kimberly Trygstad finished the tournament with a 146.

The meet medalist was Kaylee Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks with an 85.

In the boys division played at the Brookings Country Club, Chester placed second with a score of 259, just six strokes behind Deubrook (253).

Following the top two teams were James Valley Christian 267, DeSmet 275, Howard 275, Colman-Egan 287, Arlington 329, O-R-R 350 and Elkton-Lake Benton 360.

Chester had three golfers in the top 15. Chase McDonald placed second with an 80, just one stroke behind meet medalist Nash Colberg of Deubrook, who shot a 79.

Ashton Olivier was seventh with an 86 and Brayden Vogel was 15th with a 93.

Preston Dorow finished the tournament with a 99.

Colman-Egan had one golfer who finished in the top 15. Taylor Kreich was ninth with an 88.

Rounding out the scoring for Colman-Egan were Sawyer Uhing 96 and Camden Schmidt 101. Jack Whitehouse finished with a 115.

O-R-R had one golfer who placed in the top 20. Cody Wermers was 18th with a 94. Teammates Will Olson had a 116 and Hyde Hanson had a 140.

The State B Girls Tournament will be held at Edgebrook Golf Course. The boys will play at the Brookings Country Club.