Flyers place second in both girls, boys division

The Chester Flyers will be sending both the girls and boys golf teams to the State B Tournament that will be held at Brookings on June 7-8.
In the girls portion of the Region 2B Tournament held at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. the Flyers tied with Howard for second place with a score of 283. Winning the team title was Estelline-Hendricks with a low score of 280.
Following the top three teams were Deubrook 287, James Valley Christian 325, DeSmet 357 and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 384.
Chester had three golfers who placed in the top 15. Leading the way for the Flyers were Jadyn and Ayla McDonald. Jadyn finished third with a 92 while Ayla was fourth with a 93.
Cadence Olivier was 11th with a 98 to round out the scoring for Chester.
Carly Becker was 17th with a 112.
Berkley Groos of Colman-Egan placed 15th with a 102.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland was led by Josie Timm with a 118. Rounding out the scoring for the Raiders were Rylie Aschmeller 130 and Hayden Oftedal 136.
Kimberly Trygstad finished the tournament with a 146.
The meet medalist was Kaylee Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks with an 85.
In the boys division played at the Brookings Country Club, Chester placed second with a score of 259, just six strokes behind Deubrook (253).
Following the top two teams were James Valley Christian 267, DeSmet 275, Howard 275, Colman-Egan 287, Arlington 329, O-R-R 350 and Elkton-Lake Benton 360.
Chester had three golfers in the top 15. Chase McDonald placed second with an 80, just one stroke behind meet medalist Nash Colberg of Deubrook, who shot a 79.
Ashton Olivier was seventh with an 86 and Brayden Vogel was 15th with a 93.
Preston Dorow finished the tournament with a 99.
Colman-Egan had one golfer who finished in the top 15. Taylor Kreich was ninth with an 88.
Rounding out the scoring for Colman-Egan were Sawyer Uhing 96 and Camden Schmidt 101. Jack Whitehouse finished with a 115.
O-R-R had one golfer who placed in the top 20. Cody Wermers was 18th with a 94. Teammates Will Olson had a 116 and Hyde Hanson had a 140.
The State B Girls Tournament will be held at Edgebrook Golf Course. The boys will play at the Brookings Country Club.