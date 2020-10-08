Lady Bulldogs finish 11th at State A Tennis Tournament

The Madison Lady Bulldogs placed 11th at the two-day State A Tennis Tournament at Rapid City, which concluded on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs scored 33 points.
Winning the championship was Mitchell with 499 points. Following the Kernels were Rapid City Christian 440, Pierre 300, Milbank 264, Yankton 239, Huron 226, Aberdeen Roncalli 211, Vermillion 142.5, Spearfish 86.5, Lennox 33.5 and Madison 33.
Madison's Savannah Shipley made it to the consolation semifinals in flight 4 singles. She started the tournament with a 6-3 and 6-0 win over Lauren Mandemach of Vermillion.
Julia Platt of Mitchell downed Shipley 6-1 and 6-1 in her second match.
Shipley rebounded and gained a 10-2 victory over Lizzy Buehner of Lennox to move into the consolation semifinals.
Anne Claire-Rubish of Huron downed Shipley 10-2.
Shipley and flight 2 doubles partner Bella Maxwell picked up one win in the tournament. They beat Aberdeen Roncalli's Jemini Cantalope and Raley Haskell in the opening round 7-5 and 7-5.
Mitchell's Olivia Huber and Kiersten Bathke topped Shipley and Maxwell 6-1 and 6-1 in their second match.
Madison Johnson and Buehner of Lennox ousted Shipley and Maxwell from the tournament, winning 10-8.
Evelyn Graham picked up a first-round win over Spearfish's Anna Engen 6-4 and 7-6 (3) in flight 1 singles. Hali Essington of Milbank downed Graham in the second round 6-0 and 6-0.
Pierre's Kara Weiss ousted Graham from the tournament with an 11-9 win.
Madison only had one senior on the team: Emily Van Liere.