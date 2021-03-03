The Dakota State University Athletic Department recently

honored Cody Welu as this year's recipient of the Terry Ryan

Distinguished Service Award.

The Terry Ryan Distinguished Service Award began in 2003

with Terry Ryan as the first recipient. The award recognizes

the recipient for their years of dedication, commitment and

service to Dakota State University Athletic Department.

Welu is an assistant professor of computer and cyber

sciences at DSU. He holds a Ph.D. in cyber operations from

DSU and teaches various classes in the network security,

windows administrations and more.

He is the director of the DEFEND lab, one of the DSU's

Madison Cyber Labs, researching defensive security threat

hunting and cyber security education.

During his free time, he enjoys taking sports photography at

DSU athletics' home events. He has captured numerous sports

photos that are used for signage at DSU athletic facilities,

websites and promotions.