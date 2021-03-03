The Dakota State University Athletic Department recently
honored Cody Welu as this year's recipient of the Terry Ryan
Distinguished Service Award.
The Terry Ryan Distinguished Service Award began in 2003
with Terry Ryan as the first recipient. The award recognizes
the recipient for their years of dedication, commitment and
service to Dakota State University Athletic Department.
Welu is an assistant professor of computer and cyber
sciences at DSU. He holds a Ph.D. in cyber operations from
DSU and teaches various classes in the network security,
windows administrations and more.
He is the director of the DEFEND lab, one of the DSU's
Madison Cyber Labs, researching defensive security threat
hunting and cyber security education.
During his free time, he enjoys taking sports photography at
DSU athletics' home events. He has captured numerous sports
photos that are used for signage at DSU athletic facilities,
websites and promotions.