Broncos snap seven-game skid with 12-10 win over Wood Ducks

The Madison Broncos snapped their seven-game skid with a 12-10 Cornbelt win over the Humboldt/Hartford Wood Ducks on Tuesday night at Flynn Field.
Madison used a big sixth inning to overcome a 9-5 deficit. The Broncos sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs for a 12-9 lead. The Broncos never gave up the lead from there. Tyler Tappe gave up one run in the last three innings to gain the win in relief.
Humboldt/Hartford scored twice in the first, only to see the Broncos plate two runs. With two outs and no one on, Mitch McNary smacked a solo home run for Madison. Matt Burpee followed with another round-tripper to deadlock the score at 2-2.
The Wood Ducks scored the next six runs to gain an 8-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth frame.
Madison plated three runs in the inning. With one on, Heith Williams doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. Drew Pearson scored on an error as the Broncos had runners on first and third. McNary hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Williams. Burpee reached on a fielder's choice as the Broncos had runners on first and third. Nick Bird followed with a double to drive in Jacob Giles and Madison cut the deficit to three, 8-5.
Humboldt/Hartford scored once in the sixth frame to grab a 9-5 advantage before the roof caved in on the Wood Ducks.
Madison had five hits in the sixth inning, including a lead-off double by Doug Iverson.
Madison had 14 hits off three Wood Ducks hurlers. Burpee had a home run, a single and two RBIs. McNary had a home run. Bird had a double, three singles and one RBI.
Williams added a double and a single. Iverson also had a double. Giles, Ty Jorgenson, Drew Pierson and Koby Christiansen each hit a single.
The Wood Ducks also had 14 hits. Drew Eldeen had a double and two singles. Austin King had two doubles. Ryan Healy added two singles
Tappe was the third Madison pitcher. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out five and walking two. Brandon Burg started on the mound for the Broncos and worked four innings. He gave up five runs on 10 hits, struck out one and walked one. Christiansen pitched two innings of relief and gave up four runs (two unearned) on one hit. He struck out one and walked one.
Eldeen suffered the loss as he started on the mound and worked five-plus innings. He gave up nine runs (one unearned) on seven hits while striking out five and walking four. Phil Madsen worked 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (one unearned) on seven hits. Tyler Lunberg worked 1/3 of an inning.
Madison (3-10 overall and in league) will go to Dell Rapids for a 7:30 p.m. game with Dell Rapids PBR on Thursday.