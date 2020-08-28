Jerry Boulais, former Madison resident, will be one of five people to be inducted into the Huset's Fame of Fame on Sept. 6 as part of the World of Outlaws weekend.
The other four 2020 inductees are Larry Lape, Gerald "Red" Hartford, Leland Goehring and Herb Hawkey.
Boulais won the first trophy dash he ever entered at the age of 19. He'd never been to a race track before. Then they took the trophy away.
Boulais also won the track championship at Interlakes Speedway, but he didn't run the championship race that year. He says his greatest racing thrill was when he ended up on his head. Then he proclaimed to be "scared," but he was one of the most fearless modified drivers ever.
Boulais, "The Colman Comet," started racing in the stock car class. Merrill Kulp owned a racer and asked Boulais if he wanted to try driving the crate. Never having attended an auto race of any type before, Boulais said he'd like to give it a try. "It sounded kinda fun," he recalled.
So Boulais accompanied Kulp to Interlakes Speedway. He managed to win the trophy dash that first night and even got a third in the feature event. He just seemed to be a natural race car driver, fast and fearless.
But his car was protested. "How come?" asked Boulais and Kulp. It seemed the shift lever was on the floor instead of the steering column, which was required by the rule book. "So they took my trophy away," laughed Boulais, "but I was hooked on racing."
About that crack about Boulais being scared. It resulted from an incident when he was driving a stock car owned by Carl Robson. Robson told Boulais to suit up and get in the car, it was time to race.
"Heck no," he said, "I'm scared to death."
A perplexed Robson wondered what was going on. It seemed the car parked next to them in the pit area was going to be driven by a first-time driver, and that driver had expressed to Boulais that he wasn't so sure about driving these race cars. So Boulais, always the clown, faked being scared for that first-timer's benefit.
When Robson figured out what was happening, he said, "For crying out loud, Jerry, get in the damn car." With that, he picked up Boulais and bodily shoved him through the window of the race car with Boulais laughing all the time.
No one remembers if the first-time driver ever did race that night, but Boulais did. In fact, he won his heat race, then followed it up with a second in the trophy dash and a first in the main event.
He just seemed to be one of those drivers who actually loved all the noise, banging and shoving from other drivers on the track and the thrill of trying to go into a corner faster than anyone else. For him, it wasn't one bit scary, but lots of fun.
He next turned his driving talents over to the modified division, wheeling a car owned by Elt Morgan. He took a third in the heat and seventh in the feature race during his first modified ride. The race was held at the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.
Boulais became something of an expert at winning races on the big half-mile track, although he professed to liking to run the tight little bullring at Madison the best.
"Interlakes Speedway is the fastest track I've ever driven on, even faster than the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds track. I like to win, but bringing the car home on four wheels is more important."
Boulais didn't always accomplish that task. He said his greatest racing thrill came at the speedway south of Madison. Boulais was driving the No. 50 out of Wentworth at the time. He had just come out of the curve and was heading down the straightaway when the car began flipping in the air -- end over end and then sideways. The little orange coupe rolled the entire distance of the grandstand before coming to rest in a cloud of steam and dirt, sitting upside down.
Boulais was taken to the hospital, but he beat the ambulance to watch the remainder of the races. He suffered a pulled neck muscle in the crash.
Two weeks later, the car had been repaired and Boulais climbed aboard to win the B feature and trophy dash at Huset's Speedway near Brandon. A year later, he won the A Feature at Huset's, becoming the first Madison area driver to accomplish the feat. Boulais said he has never been afraid driving a race car, although he did admit to being a little nervous while sitting in the car waiting for the green flag. He always wanted to do well, win the race and keep the car in one piece.
Boulais achieved his greatest racing success behind the wheel of the No. 98 modified. The car was originally built by master mechanic and Huset's Hall of Famer Glen Anderson of Sioux Falls. When the car was purchased by Ken Ross and Jim Thompson of Colman, Anderson said he would stay on as chief wrench only if Boulais would be retained as the driver. Ross and Thompson didn't have any objections to that. In fact, they wanted Boulais as their driver.
Craig Olson said Boulais "was always in the mix, always in the top 10." It wasn't unusual to see the Colman crew run back to the T&R Electric shops to get a part so they could run in the feature.
Even local racers would often send someone back to town so they could be ready for the next race of the night. Madison wasn't far away, so going back to get a needed part wasn't a big thing.
"It was a simpler time and less complicated then. Crews didn't hate each other. They shared parts and had drinks together after the races. It wasn't a big business like it is today," said Olson.
Behind the wheel of the Thompson-Ross 98, sponsored by Bunker's Hatchery, Boulais went on a winning rampage. He won at both Huset's Speedway and Madison. Boulais claimed the 1967 track point title and championship at Interlakes Speedway in Madison, despite missing the final night of competition due to the fact that he was injured at the track the previous Saturday night.
Boulais was shaken up when the No. 98 hooked the fence in the back stretch during the running of the A Feature and flipped several times. Complaining of chest pains, he was taken to the hospital but was a spectator at the races at Huset's Speedway the next night. The car, however, was heavily damaged.
Bob Lukes of Sioux Falls won the final night of racing at Madison, but Boulais had amassed enough points to be crowned the 1967 champion.