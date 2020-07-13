The Madison Broncos amateur baseball team had to cancel games last week against Canova (Thursday) and Salem (Sunday) as one of the Broncos players tested positive for COVID-19.
"We had one player who tested positive," Madison Broncos manager Matt Burpee.
"The rules are that a player who tests positive has to sit out for 14 days," Burpee said. "A team can't play for five days."
According to Burpee, the Broncos could have played on Sunday, but they didn't want to take any chances.
"We don't have to make up the two games that were canceled last week," Burpee said. "It is not required this season."
Madison has two regular-season games remaining on the schedule before the District Tournament begins on July 24 at Dell Rapids.
Madison is scheduled to host the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks on Thursday and close the regular season on Sunday with another home game against the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks.
Burpee isn't sure if these games will be played; he will make a decision during the week.
This isn't the first time COVID-19 has affected Cornbelt League teams this season, according to Burpee. Two other teams had to deal with the virus, he said.