Gamecocks edge Broncos 3-2

The Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks scored two runs in the eighth inning and slipped past the Madison Broncos 3-2 in a Cornbelt Leauge game at Flynn Field on Thursday night.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Broncos plated two runs. With one out, Greg Biagi blasted a double to right-center field and Matt Burpee followed with a single. Biagi scored on a fly-out to left field by Brian Miller.
Burpee scored later in the inning on a single by Jacob Giles to put Madison on top 2-1.
The Broncos' lead didn't last long. Drew Maras opened the eighth inning with a single and scored when Jon Maras' single was misplayed. Jon Maras later scored.
In the ninth inning, Biagi singled and Burpee singled as the Broncos had the winning run on base with no outs. Broc Haldeman struck out the next two batters and got the last batter to ground out to end the game.
Madison had six hits. Biagi hit a double and two singles and also scored once. Burpee had two singles and scored once. Giles had a single and an RBI. Miller also had an RBI.
Humboldt/Hartford had seven hits. Joe Hanisch smacked a double. Adam Hentges had a single and an RBI.
Giles went the distance and suffered the loss. He gave up three runs (one unearned) on seven hits, struck out six and walked two.
Cam Quigley started on the hill for the Gamecocks and worked 6 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on three hits, struck out three and walked two. Haldeman picked up the win in relief as he worked 2 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits and had three strikeouts.
Madison (2-6 overall and in league) will go to Colman to battle the A's at 5 p.m. game on Sunday. Madison's next home game is against the Canova Gang on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.