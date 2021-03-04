Jessi Giles is Player of the Year in NSAA

Several Dakota State University Trojans gained All-Conference recognition in the North Star Athletic Association after DSU won the conference regular-season title (14-0) and the tournament championship.
This is the first NSAA title for the Trojans since the league was formed in 2013-14.
Two DSU players were named to the first team, one to the second team and one to the honorable mention list.
Players named to the first team were guard Jessi Giles and forward/center Elsie Aslesen.
Giles was named to the first team after being named to the second team for the prior two seasons. She was also named the NSAA Player of the Year.
Giles averaged 16.9 points per NSAA game this season. She made 163 of 307 field goals (53.1%) and 76 of 94 free throws (80.9%). She ranks sixth in the nation in total scoring 469 points, 10th in 3-point field goals made (67), 11th in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage and 29th in field goal percentage (53.1%).
She is the daughter of Chris and Karen Giles of Madison.
Aslesen was named to the first team for the first time and was also named the league's Newcomer of the Year.
Aslesen averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season. Aslesen averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in NSAA contests.
She ranks 13th in NAIA in total blocks (49) and blocks per game (1.8).
She is the daughter of Travis and Janna Aslesen of Howard.
Forward Savannah Walsdorf was named to the second team; last season she was an honorable mention selection.
Walsdorf averaged 9.9 points in NSAA games and snared 5.9 rebounds in nine conference games. She had 23 steals.
She is the daughter of Tim and Patti Walsdorf of Kiel, Wis.
Center Morgan Koepsell was an honorable mention selection; last season she was named to the second team.
Koepsell averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 12 NSAA games this season. She also had 16 blocks.
She is the daughter of Heath and Ronda Koepsell of Canova.
Lex Evans is the recipient of the NSAA Champions of Character Award. This award displays the five cores of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
She is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Evans of Pipestone, Minn.
DSU coach David Moe was named the NSAA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year. He guided the Trojans to their historic season, including a current school record 21-game winning streak.
The 2020-21 squad tied the school record of 25 victories with the 1999-2000 team after winning the NSAA Tournament title game against Bellevue.
Moe guided the DSU squad to its first sweep of the conference regular season and tournament title since 2006-07. He also guided the Trojans to their first NAIA national tournament since 2007-08.
DSU has won 29 times in the last 31 contests against NSAA teams dating back to last season, including the non-conference and postseason contests.