Broncos down Dell Rapids PBR 14-4

The Madison Broncos kicked off a four-game home stand on Sunday evening with a 14-4 win over Dell Rapids PBR in Cornbelt League action. The game was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
Madison scored two runs in the first frame and never looked back. With the base loaded and one out, Matt Burpee singled to drive in the first run for the Broncos. Nick Bird followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in the second run.
Madison stretched its lead to 6-0 in the third frame as the Broncos batted around. Burpee and Bird each had RBI doubles.
The Broncos plated two runs in the fourth frame and the lead grew to 8-0.
Dell Rapids scored all of its runs in the fifth frame, sending eight batters to the plate. Madison answered with one run.
Madison ended the game in the seventh frame by scoring five runs with only one hit. The Broncos took advantage of four walks and one hit batsman.
Madison had 10 hits off three Dell Rapids hurlers. Burpee smashed two doubles, a single and drove in two runs. Brian Miller and Bird each hit a double. Aspen Dahl, Mitch McNary, Greg Biagi, Tyler Tappe and Jacob Giles each had a single.
Bird had a pair of RBIs.
Dell Rapids had three singles in the game.
Giles went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up four runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two.
Trey Randal worked four innings and suffered the loss. Other hurlers for Dell Rapids were David Kirby and Grant Sweeter.
Madison (2-3 overall and in Cornbelt League action) is 2-0 in the Bentz Division.
Madison will host Salem on Thursday at Flynn Field at 7:30 p.m.