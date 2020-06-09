For the second straight week, the Property Solutions of America Midwest Power Sprint Series was at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night.
Jack Dover of Springfield, Neb., again claimed the A-Feature. Earlier in the program, he won his heat race.
Ramona's Ryan Bickett was the top area racer in the A-Feature as he placed fourth.
Madison's Chuck McGillivray started 20th in the A-Feature and finished 13th. Madison's Nick Barger did not finish the A-Feature.
Other heat race winners were Timothy Estenson of Fargo, N.D., and Wade Nygaard of Grand Forks, N.D.
Bickett was second in his heat race while Barger was seventh in his heat race. McGillivray did not finish his heat race.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class, Elliot Amdahl of Flandreau won the A-Feature. Madison's Nate Barger was sixth.
In the B-Feature, John Lambertz of Sioux Falls took the checkered flag. Colman's Bryan Park was sixth and Chris Shoenrock was seventh.
Heat race winners were Tony Draeke of Naper, Neb.; Jacob Hughes of Hartford; Amdahl; and Chris Thram of Sanborn, Minn.
Nate Barger was second in his heat race. Shoenrock was fifth and Park was sixth in their heat races.
Two Madison area drivers were racing in the Late Model Street Stock Division. Ronald Howe of Wentworth was seventh in the A-Feature. Madison's Matt Steuerwald did not finish the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Winning heat races in the Late Model Street Stock Division were Yeigh and Brylee Gough of Sioux Falls. Steuerwald was second in his heat and Howe was third.
In the USRA B Modified Division, Dave Kennedy of Sioux Falls won the A-Feature. Three area drivers did not finish the A-Feature: Nick Barger and Doug Wallis of Madison and Aaron Werner of Colman.
Heat race winners were Kennedy, Werner and Lyndon Johnson of Montrose. Wallis was sixth in his heat race while Nick Barger was seventh.