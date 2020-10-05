Bulldogs end three-game skid with 46-8 win

The Madison Bulldogs snapped their three-game losing skid with a 46-8 win over the Miller-Highmore-Harrold Rustlers at Trojan Field on Friday night in both teams' homecoming game.
Madison scored four times in the first quarter to grab a 26-0 lead.
Nate Ricke had a hand in the first three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He tossed a four-yard scoring strike to Dillon Bickett with 6:45 left in the opening period to give Madison a quick 6-0 advantage. The scoring drive covered 25 yards in seven plays.
The Bulldogs used just one play to score on their second possession of the game. Ricke scampered 38 yards for the score and Trey Smith added the extra-point to give Madison a 13-0 lead.
The scoring in the first quarter was not done. On their third possession of the game, Ricke tossed his second scoring strike -- a 20-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Wolf with 2:08 left in the quarter. Smith kicked the extra-point and Madison stretched its lead to 20-0. The scoring drive covered 38 yards in five plays.
With just three seconds on the clock in the quarter, the Bulldogs found the end zone again. Chris Reece capped off a two-play, 44-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to give Madison a 26-0 lead.
Madison added two touchdowns in the second quarter to build its lead to 39-0 at halftime. Ricke scored his second touchdown, capping off a two-play, 20-yard scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown run. Smith added the extra-point kick.
Reece scored his second touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half. He capped off a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a nine-yard scoring scamper.
Both teams scored once in the second half.
The Rustlers got on the board with 8:07 left in the third period. Hunter Van Niewenhuyse tossed a 27-yard scoring strike to Trevor Werdel. Jaden Anderberg added the two-point conversion run and the Rustlers trailed 39-8.
Madison's defense got into the scoring when Sutten Bern intercepted a pass by Van Niewenhuyse and returned it 40 yards to paydirt. Smith added the extra-point kick for the final point of the game.
Madison had 290 total yards, 215 rushing and 80 passing. Ricke finished the game with 72 yards rushing on five attempts. Reece added 68 yards on 11 carries. Bruce Galde added 50 yards on nine attempts.
Ricke was 6-of-10 passing for 80 yards. Carter Bergheim caught two passes for 42 yards. Wolf caught one pass for 20 yards.
Miller-Highmore-Harrold had 150 total yards, 57 rushing and 93 passing. Tate Hoffman had 53 yards rushing on nine carries.
Van Niewenhuyse was 6-of-18 passing for 61 yards with one interception. Treyton Knox was 2-of-3 passing for 32 yards.
Mike Peters (3 solo, 4 assists) and Gabe Olson (3-4) each had seven tackles for the Bulldogs. Connor Hively, Joe Gors, Olson and Jackson Lembcke each had one sack and Bern had an interception for the Bulldogs' defense.
Anderberg (2-5) had seven tackles for the Rustlers.
Madison (3-3) will go to Hartford to face the West Central Trojans on Friday at 7 p.m.