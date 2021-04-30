Tanagers down Lady Bulldogs in golf

The Madison Lady Bulldogs hosted the Vermillion Tanagers in a dual golf meet at the Madison Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Vermillion won the dual 387-431.
The top golfer for Madison was Alison Vacanti, who fired a 98 and placed third. She was five strokes behind the meet medalist, Vermillion's Megan Brady, who carded a 93.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Eleni Sims, 99; Julia Dossett, 116; and Penelope Corbin, 118.
Other golfers for Madison who participated in the varsity portion of the meet were Abby Palmquist, 119; Delaney Gerry, 123; and Chloe Schneider, 143.
Madison won the junior varsity division. The Lady Bulldogs finished with a 475 to Vermillion's 487.
The top golfer for the Madison junior varsity team was Isabella Henry with a 112. She was two strokes behind meet medalist Evelyn Auen, who carded a 110.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Megan Bierschbach, 118; Kiana Whitethorn, 122; and Olivia Meehan, 123.
Other junior varsity golfers for Madison were Olivia Flemming, 132; and Kendra Havlik, 145.
Vermillion downed Madison in an abbreviated middle school match. Vermillion fired a 299 compared to Madison's 305.
Leading the way for Madison was Molly Engbretson with a 65. Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Kesha Paradeis, 75; Delilah Maxwell, 78; and Addison Cooney, 87.
Madison will go to Brandon on Monday for a dual meet against the Brandon Valley Lynx. Action will begin at 3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs will go to Rocky Run Golf Course for the Dell Rapids Invitational which begins at 9 a.m.