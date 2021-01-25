The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers swept Madison in a Dakota XII Conference basketball doubleheader in Sioux Falls on Friday night.
In the girls game, SFC broke open the game in the third period. The Chargers held a 5-point lead at halftime and then outscored Madison 17-0 in the third period on the way to a 55-33 win.
Madison made 11 of 42 field goals, 26.2%, and 5 of 12 free throws, 41.7%. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down 25 rebounds.
Zoey Gerry poured in a team-high 24 points while Maycee Theede added five for Madison. Audrey Nelson had two and Sophia Vanden Bosch and Juliana Hodges each scored one.
Nelson pulled down six rebounds.
SFC made 22 of 51 field goals, 43.1%, and 7 of 12 free throws, 58.3%. The Chargers grabbed 39 rebounds.
Lexi Unruh tossed in a game-high 25 points and snared eight rebounds for the Chargers.
Madison (5-5 overall, 1-4 in conference) will go to Chamberlain on Tuesday night. The C game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
BOYS
The Chargers stopped Madison's Bulldogs 64-51.
Aspen Dahl tossed in 19 points to pace the Bulldogs. Carter Bergheim added 13 counters, eight rebounds and two assists. Connor Hively chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Logan Allbee, Nate Ricke, Mickale Dohrer and Dillon Bickett each with two points.
Ricke pulled down eight rebounds. Allbee and Bickett each had two assists. Allbee also had two steals.
Tyler Prins and Brooks Nelson each had 12 points for the winners.
Madison (5-4 overall, 2-4 in conference) will host Chamberlain on Tuesday with the C game starting at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
C team drops game
SFC won the C game 42-29. Andrew Comes tossed in a team-high 17 points for Madison. Elijah Sims added six points, Eli Barger four and Charles Callahan two.