Madison's Matt Steuerwald piloted his No. 3 Late Model Street Stock (LMSS) to a fifth-place finish in the A-Feature at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night.
Steuerwald was one of several area drivers at I-90 for its weekly race.
Wentworth's Ronald Howe placed eighth in the LMSS A-Feature. Winning the race was Billy Prouty of Alexandria.
Winning heat races were Howe and Prouty. Steuerwald placed fourth in his heat race.
Four area drivers competed in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class and only one finished the A-Feature. Colman's Chris Shoenrock placed 12th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Ryan Voss of Okoboji, Iowa.
Madison's Nick and Nate Barger and Colman's Bryan Park did not finish the race.
Heat race winners were Voss; Casey Abbas of Lennox; and Johnny Sullivan of Arnolds Park, Iowa.
Park placed second in his heat race while Nate Barger was fourth in his. Shoenrock drove to fifth place in his heat race, and Nick Barger placed sixth in his heat race.
Madison's Doug Wallis placed 10th in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature race. Winning the A-Feature was Kevin Joachim of Larchwood, Iowa.
Winning heat races in the USRA B-Modified class were Joachim; Adam Chernotik, Alexandria; and Chris Goetz, Centerville. Wallis placed third in his heat race.