The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders dropped a pair of Dakota Valley Conference games recently. On Monday night, the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals downed the Lady Raiders 43-31 at Dell Rapids.
The score was deadlocked at 26-26 heading into the final eight minutes. Dell Rapids St. Mary outscored the Lady Raiders 17-5 in the fourth period to pick up the win.
O-R-R made 12 of 52 field goals, 23.1%, and 4 of 7 from the charity stripe, 57.1%. The Lady Raiders grabbed 41 rebounds.
Julia Trygstad fired in a game-high 20 points for the Lady Raiders. She also pulled down 15 rebounds and had six steals. Bailey Hyland added seven counters. Alivia Spilde snared eight rebounds.
Dell Rapids St. Mary made 15 of 53 field goals, 28.3%, and 7 of 12 free throws, 58.3%. The Cardinals grabbed 36 rebounds.
Ella Griffin tossed in 13 counters for the Cardinals. Ella Heinitz added 12 points and four of the Cardinals' 14 assists.
Karlie Klein pulled down 12 rebounds for the winners. Addyson Gilbert dished out four assists.
DeSmet 55, ORR 22
The DeSmet Bulldogs raced to a 16-5 lead after one period and never looked back in posting a 55-22 win over the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders on Friday night at DeSmet.
O-R-R made 7 of 44 field goals, 15.9%, and 6 of 11 free throws, 54.5%. The Lady Raiders pulled down 34 rebounds.
Bailey Hyland tossed in 12 points to pace the Lady Raiders.
Julia Trygstad snared nine rebounds for O-R-R while Paige Hanson grabbed eight.
DeSmet made 20 of 60 field goals, 33.3%, and 13 of 17 free throws, 76.5%. The Bulldogs pulled down 43 rebounds.
Kennadi Buchholz had a double-double for the winners with 21 points and 14 rebounds. She also recorded six steals.
Emmi Albrecht added 14 counters while Mackenzie Zell chipped in with 10.
O-R-R will go to Dell Rapids on Monday to face Dell Rapids St. Mary at 5 p.m.