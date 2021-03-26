Giles named to first team All-America Team

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) announced the 2020-21 Women's Basketball All-America Teams. Dakota State University junior Jessi Giles was selected to the NAIA All-America first team. This is the first time in program history that a women's basketball player was named to first team.
Giles, a 5-10 guard, was an integral member of the Trojan women's team that finished the season with a 27-4 overall record and a perfect 14-0 North Star Athletic Association conference mark.
It was the second straight year that Giles was listed on the NAIA All-America Teams. She was an honorable mention selection in the NAIA Division II last season.
The Trojans won both the NSAA conference regular season and tournament titles for the first time in school history.
DSU set a school record by winning 23 straight games before top-ranked Thomas More (Ky.) ended their season in the NAIA national quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa. The previous record was 11 games.
The Trojans also broke the school record with 27 wins; the previous record was 25 set by the 1999-00 team.
Giles was selected as the NSAA Player of the Year and first team All-Conference and finished the season with an average of 17.2 points per game. She scored 533 points, which is the third most in a single season.
She was third in the NAIA in total scoring, ninth with 3-point field goals made (74), 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (45.7%), 29th in field goal percentage (53.7%) and 50th in points per game (17.2).
Giles was 187 of 348 from the field this season. She is third in most field goals made for a single season; third in most 3-point field goals made; and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage.
She hit 85 of 103 free throws (82.5%) while averaging 2.4, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Giles has accumulated 1,352 career points and is sixth on the all-time scoring list. She has made 482 of 1,015 field goals (47.5%) 165 of 429 from 3-point range (38.5%) and 223 of 297 free throws (75.1%).
She ranks eighth in field goals made (482) and fourth in 3-point field goals made (165).
Giles was the top scorer in the opening round of the national tournament with 36 points. She hit double figures in scoring 29 times this season.
Other DSU players who were honored by the NAIA were Laura Tewes (honorable mention 2008); Jessica VanLoy (second team 2008 and honorable mention 2007); Kathy Shypulski (second team 2001 and honorable mention 2000); Dawn Gaffney (third team 1998) and Monica Matthies (honorable mention 1985).