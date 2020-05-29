I-90 Speedway held its first races of the season on May 23 with several area drivers having a great night.
In the USRA B modified class, Madison's Nick Barger placed fifth in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Brock Hess of Sioux Falls.
Barger won his heat race earlier in the night.
Madison's Doug Wallis was ninth in the USRA B modified B-Feature and seventh in his heat race.
Rutland's Tucker Powell was sixth in his heat race in the USRA B modified competition.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint cars, Madison's Nate Barger placed 14th in the A-Feature while Bill Johnson of St. Peter, Minn., won the event.
Nate Barger won his heat race.
Colman's Bryan Park and Chris Shoenrock were fifth and ninth, respectively, in the IMCA Racesaver class. Park was fifth in his heat race while Shoenrock was sixth in his heat race.