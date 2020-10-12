The Howard Tigers raced to a 40-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back in posting a 68-18 win over the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders on Friday night at Rutland.
"The guys came out and set the tone right away," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml. "We got up quite a bit early in the game, and then our second- and third-team players really played well the rest of the game."
Howard jumped out to a quick 40-0 lead. Ty Beyer picked up a fumble and returned it four yards to the end zone. John Callies added the extra-point kick.
Lane Miller scored on runs of 13 and 11 yards to put the Tigers on top 19-0. Callies scored his first of three touchdowns on a 26-yard run and added the extra-point kick.
Tisyn Spader tossed a 22-yard scoring strike to Jaxon Kampshoff. Callies added the extra-point kick.
Callies scored his second touchdown on a 20-yard run. He added the extra-point kick and the Tigers led 40-0.
O-R-R got on the board when Will Matson tossed a 23-yard scoring strike to Kadyn Gehrels before the first quarter ended.
"Howard is one of the best 9-man football teams I have ever coached against," O-R-R Coach Logan DeRungs said. "They do such a great job getting off the ball and, man, can their offensive line move people!"
Callies scored his third touchdown in the second quarter on a 51-yard run as the Tigers held a 46-6 lead.
Matson scored on a 28-yard run for the Raiders in the second quarter.
Karsyn Feldhaus scored his first of two touchdowns in the second period on a six-yard scamper, Callies booted the extra-point kick and the Tigers led 53-12.
Matson fired a 21-yard scoring strike to Gehrels before halftime to make the score read 53-18.
Howard scored twice in the third quarter. Brayden Hinker tossed a 17-yard scoring strike to Taiden Hoyer, and Callies added the extra-point kick. Later, Feldhaus scored his second touchdown on a four-yard scamper. Hinker tossed the two-point conversion pass to Hoyer to end the game by the mercy rule, 68-18.
"I was worried how we would come out after such a big win last week, but our players practiced great and performed well," Ruml said.
Hinker was 2-of-3 passing for 41 yards. Hoyer caught two passes for 41 yards. Callies rushed for 100 yards on three attempts.
Matson was 14-of-26 passing for 152 yards. He also rushed for 29 yards on six carries.
Kenneth Lindholm caught seven passes for 64 yards while Gehrels caught two passes for 39 yards.
"We tried to spread them out offensively and pick on a couple defensive backs," DeRungs said. "I thought we missed some opportunities with a couple dropped passes and some incorrect route-running."
Feldhaus had eight tackles for the Tigers while Hoyer and Jack Neises each had seven tackles.
Orion Albertson and Shayne DeVaney each had five tackles for O-R-R.
"We have to get ready for a huge game this week against Viborg-Hurley," Ruml said. "It's the conference championship game and a chance to be home throughout the playoffs. The guys will definitely be ready to go."
"Despite losing the game by 50 points, I was very proud of the way our team came out in the second half and did not give up. That says a lot about the heart and character of our guys," DeRungs said.
O-R-R will face Castlewood on Friday night.
"We will look to finish our regular season with a win and see if we can get some help and get into the playoffs," DeRungs said.