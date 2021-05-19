Bulldogs pull away from Elkton-Lake Benton for 10-3 win

The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team used timely hitting and a solid pitching performance by Nate Ricke to down Elkton-Lake Benton 10-3 on Monday night at Flynn Field.
After holding Elkton-Lake Benton scoreless in the first inning, the Bulldogs went to work offensively. Aspen Dahl drilled a double for Madison and Ty Jorgenson followed with an RBI double to knock in Dahl for the first run of the game. Jorgenson scored on an error to make the score 2-0.
Madison left the bases loaded to end the inning but still led 2-0.
E-LB scored all of its runs in the third inning and held a 3-2 lead.
Madison's Zach Whitlock blasted a triple to center field to start the third inning. After a walk and a hit batsman, the bases were loaded. Another hit batsman allowed a run for the Bulldogs. A sacrifice fly by Ricke plated the econd run of the inning. Madison scored its third run on an error and the Bulldogs held a 5-3 advantage.
Madison scored once in the fifth inning and four times in the sixth inning.
Madison belted out seven hits. Whitlock had a triple, a double and an RBI. Jorgenson had two doubles and two RBIs. Dahl had a double and a single. Colby Vostad added a single.
Ricke worked 6 1/3 innings and gave up four hits while striking out seven and walking two.
Logan Allbee finished on the hill and worked 2/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Madison turned three double plays.
Madison will go to Canova for a 7 p.m. game against Howard on Wednesday. Madison will host the region tournament.