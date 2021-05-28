Six Dakota State University baseball players were named to the 2021 North Star Athletic Association All-Conference teams that were announced earlier this month.
The NSAA All-Conference teams, postseason awards and Gold Glove team were voted on by the league's coaches. The Champions of Character recipients were also announced at the same time.
There were 18 players selected to the first team All-Conference squad which included three DSU players, Ryan McDaniel, Chris Kropuenske and Samuel Drummond.
McDaniel was selected as a catcher. As a lead-off hitter for the Trojans, he posted a batting average of .364 by going 48 of 132 at the plate (tied for fifth best overall batting average in the NSAA). He led the team with 15 doubles (tied for fifth most in the league), tying for third most doubles in a single season in school history.
He also drove in 22 runs and clubbed three home runs. He drew 25 walks.
McDaniel registered a slugging percentage of .545 (72 total bases) and an on-base percentage of .488. In conference play he recorded a batting average of .355 in 21 NSAA games, while hitting 11 doubles and three home runs.
Defensively, he recorded a fielding percentage of 98.1% (265 total chances with 235 put outs, 25 assists and five errors).
He is a native of Firestone, Colo. and freshman a physical education major.
Kropuenske was selected as the second baseman to the honor squad. He played in 44 games where he produced a batting average of .320 (47 of 147 at the plate). He led the team with 42 RBIs (tied for fourth most RBIs in the NSAA) and smacked nine home runs (seventh most in conference play). He tied for sixth most home runs in a single season in school history.
He posted a .585 slugging percentage (86 total bases) while producing the ninth best overall slugging percentage in the NSAA. He also posted an on-base percentage of .438 and registered 22 walks. In 28 NSAA contest Kropuenske lead the team with 30 RBIs and seven home runs. He registered a batting average of .344 (33 of 96) and walked 17 times.
He recorded a fielding percentage of 92.1% (152 chances with 68 put outs, 72 assists and 12 errors). Kropuenske was part of 14 double plays .
He is a senior business management major.
Drummond, who played right field for the Trojans, was selected as one of four outfielders. He posted a batting average of .364 going 55 of 151 at the plate in 41 games (tying for fifth best overall batting average in the NSAA).
Drummond was second in the league with just over one hit per game.
He had 11 doubles and seven home runs. He had 34 RBIs and led the team with 87 total bases. He had an on-base percentage of .402.
He led the NSAA with a .377 batting average in 28 conference games (40 of 106) while recording 11 doubles and five home runs. Drummond had a slugging percentage of .623.
Drummond registered a fielding percentage of .974 with 78 total chances (74 put outs, two assists and two errors).
He finished his four-year career with 128 games played at DSU. He was 125 of 422 at the plate (.296 batting average) and had a slugging percentage of .431. He also recorded a career fielding percentage of .968 (189 total chances, 167 put outs, 16 assists and six errors).
He is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and a senior physical science/physics major. He was also selected as the DSU's Champion of Character recipient.
One DSU player was named to the second team, Mason Macaluso.
Macaluso was named as a designated hitter. He belted six home runs and knocked in 33 runs this season. He posted a batting average of .279 (41 of 147). He drilled six doubles and recorded a slugging percentage of .442.
He is a native of Gilbert, Ariz. and a freshman cyber operations major.
DSU had a pair of players named to the honorable mention list. Jace Pribyl and Chris Burke were honorable mention selections.
Pribyl is a a freshman management major from Monticello, Minn. while Burke is a sophomore physical education major hailing from Temecula, Calif.
DSU finished the 2021 season with a 20-25 overall record and a 13-15 NSAA mark.