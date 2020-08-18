The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders' football season will begin with a new head coach. After serving as an assistant for eight years, Logan DeRungs will begin his first year as head coach for the Raiders.
The Raiders finished the 2019 season with a 4-5 overall record and will have 10 letter-winners returning to the gridiron.
Letter-winners who are returning are juniors Will Matson, Orion Albertson, Jacob Jaton, Will Olson, Isaac Trygstad, Kenneth Lindholm, Carter Wermers, Wyatt Bickett, JJ Agnew and sophomore Kadyn Gehrels.
"We have a large class of juniors that have two years of experience on each side of the ball," DeRungs said. "Will Matson has two years of experience as a starting quarterback, and his intelligence and knowledge of the game will help us. We have athletes that can make plays in space and will be used in various roles offensively."
Starters who are returning on offense are Matson (QB), Albertson (RB) and junior Caleb Jaton (OL).
Players returning on the defensive side of the ball include Matson (DB), Albertson (LB), Jacob Jaton (DE) and Trygstad (DE).
"Big plays really hurt us last year," DeRungs said. "We need to be more disciplined in our gap control and make sure we force teams to work for the yards and points they get. We did a nice job last year of forcing turnovers (2 per game), but we need a little more focus on getting the ball carrier to the ground on first contact."
There are just 18 player out for the team in the top four grades. and DeRungs believes that COVID-19 had an effect on the numbers.
DeRungs tabs Arlington/Lake Preston, Colman-Egan and Dell Rapids St. Mary as Dakota Valley Conference favorites.
"We must do a better job this year with ball security, both in the running game and passing game," DeRungs said. "Mental toughness is something we will look to turn more attention to. This will allow us to be creative with things such as no-huddle offense, audibles and adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and having athletes in multiple positions to better utilize their skill sets."
Key losses from last year due to graduation include Daniel Jaton (RB/LB), Tristan Hageman (TE/DE) and Isaac Hegdahl (WR/DB).
"We graduated an 800-yard rusher in Daniel Jaton and also four of our top six offensive lineman," said DeRungs.
Assisting DeRungs this season are Jason Hanson, Josh Olson and Kyle Broghammer.
"O-R-R has experienced some success the past six seasons, and the younger kids have gravitated toward that," DeRungs said. "We qualified for the playoffs twice and narrowly missed out with three 3-5 seasons. We will look to continue that success this fall."
The Raiders will open with a home contest in Ramona on Friday against the Deubrook Dolphins at 7 p.m.