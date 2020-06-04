The Madison American Legion Post 25 baseball season got off to a fast start on Wednesday night as Post 25 clobbered Dell Rapids 19-3 at Dell Rapids.
Madison took advantage of seven Dell Rapids errors and belted out 10 hits in the win. Zach Whitlock had a big night at the plate for Post 25 with three hits and five RBIs. Carson Hunsley had a pair of hits. Taylor Hojer had three RBIs.
Tyler Tappe picked up the win for Madison as he worked three innings and struck out five. Ashton Nills pitched three innings for Post 25 and struck out six.
Madison will go to Humboldt to face Hartford-Humboldt in a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at noon.