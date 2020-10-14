Hawks down Lady Raiders 3-0

The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up another win on the volleyball court on Monday, topping the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders 3-0 (25-23, 25-12 and 25-15) in a Dakota Valley Conference clash at Ramona.
Mackenzie Hemmer had a big night for the Hawks with 12 kills, nine blocks, four digs and two ace serves.
Olivia Baumberger recorded six kills and eight blocks for the winners. Braiden Westley registered five kills, seven blocks, six set assists and seven digs.
Kennedi Landis led the Hawks with 13 set assists and also had two ace serves.
Elizabeth Moore accounted for six digs and led the Hawks with three ace serves. Kadance Landis had seven assists.
Julia Trygstad hammered down a team-high 11 kills for the Lady Raiders. She also had six digs, one block and one ace serve.
Alivia Bickett had eight kills, a team-high 14 digs and four ace serves.
Paige Hanson led the Lady Raiders with 23 set assists and four digs.
Alivia Spilde had six kills while Sine Matson had nine digs for O-R-R.
Colman-Egan is 14-3 overall and 7-0 in DVC play.
O-R-R is 5-11 overall and 1-5 in conference play.