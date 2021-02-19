Hot-shooting Bulldogs torch Watchdogs

The Madison Bulldogs shot a sizzling 51.1% (23 of 45) from the field and drained 11 of 21 three-pointers (52.4%) to roll to a 61-33 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs on Thursday night in the Madison High School Gym.
Madison jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead behind the play of Carter Bergheim and Mickale Dohrer. Bergheim drained a pair of three-pointers while Dohrer added two field goals in the game's first four minutes.
Beresford scored seven straight points to close the gap to three, 10-7.
Madison outscored Beresford 4-2 to end the quarter with a 14-9 advantage.
The Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run to begin the second period and stretch their lead to 23-9.
A three-pointer by Spencer Nelson ended Madison's run and pulled the Watchdogs to with 11, 23-12.
A three-pointer by Connor Hively and a free throw by Logan Allbee put the Bulldogs up 27-12 with just under two minutes left in the half.
Beresford went on a 6-0 run and pulled to within eight, 27-19.
Hively finished the first half with his second three-pointer to put Madison up 32-19 at intermission.
Madison broke the game wide open in the third period by outscoring Beresford 24-10 and led 56-29.
Madison hit 4 of 8 free throws, 50%. The Bulldogs pulled down 38 rebounds and had 16 assists.
Hively ended the game with 19 points. He drained 6 of 11 field goals, including 5 of 6 from beyond the three-point arc. He also made 2 of 4 free throws.
Bergheim finished the game with 14 points on 5 of 9 field goals, which included 4 of 7 three-pointers. He also had six rebounds and two steals.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dohrer with eight points, Allbee with six, Nate Ricke with five, Aiden Jensen three, and Aspen Dahl, Peyton Wolf and Ben Brooks each with two.
Beresford made 13 of 52 field goals, 25%, and 2 of 3 free throws, 66.7%. The Watchdogs grabbed 28 rebounds.
Tate VanOtterloo tossed in 11 points for the Watchdogs. Ashton Tjaden pulled down 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs (10-7) will play its last regular-season home game on Friday, when they host the highly-touted Dakota Valley Panthers in a Dakota XII Conference clash. The C game will begin at 4 p.m., followed the junior varsity and varsity games.
JVs win big
Madison raced to a 45-24 win over Beresford in the junior varsity contest. Wolf tossed in 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace the Bulldogs. Ricke added 11 counters.
Joe Gors and Brooks each scored six points, while Cody Klein, Eli Barger and Jensen each scored two points and Elijah Sims added one.
Klein grabbed eight rebounds and Brooks snared seven rebounds.
C team wins
Madison won the C game 41-21, led by Brooks with 18 counters. Andrew Comes added seven points.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Sims with five, Barger with four, Charles Callahan, Kaden Guischer and Parker Johnson each with two and Carsen Schneider with one.